Traffic Detectives investigating serious injury on east speedway blvd

Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 11:53:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently on the scene of a serious injury collision. TPD says East Speedway Boulevard will be shut down in both directions from North Alvernon Way to North Country Club Road.

TPD says to please avoid the area while the Traffic Detectives continue their investigation.

