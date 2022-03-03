Traffic Detectives investigating serious injury on east speedway blvd

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently on the scene of a serious injury collision. TPD says East Speedway Boulevard will be shut down in both directions from North Alvernon Way to North Country Club Road.

Officers from @OpsMidtown are working a serious-injury collision. E. Speedway Blvd. will be shut down both directions from N. Alvernon Way to N. Country Club Rd.



Please avoid the area. Traffic Detectives are one scene continuing the investigation. pic.twitter.com/q8yUnfw944 — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) March 3, 2022

TPD says to please avoid the area while the Traffic Detectives continue their investigation.

