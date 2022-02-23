TPD clears scene of a possible hazmat situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department cleared the scene of a possible hazardous material located at the intersection of Oracle and Roger.

🚨🚨UPDATE 🚨🚨



The area has been deemed safe. Roadways are now open. https://t.co/yrwsZ3BYL2 — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) February 23, 2022

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal and The Tucson Fire Department evaluated the scene.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

