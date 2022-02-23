Watch
TPD clears scene of a possible hazmat situation

Corey Salmon
HAZMAT SITUATION
Posted at 12:03 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 14:46:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department cleared the scene of a possible hazardous material located at the intersection of Oracle and Roger.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal and The Tucson Fire Department evaluated the scene.

