TPD clears scene of a possible hazmat situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department cleared the scene of a possible hazardous material located at the intersection of Oracle and Roger.
🚨🚨UPDATE 🚨🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) February 23, 2022
The area has been deemed safe. Roadways are now open. https://t.co/yrwsZ3BYL2
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal and The Tucson Fire Department evaluated the scene.
