TPD: Officers seize 10K fentanyl pills, gun at traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police seized more than 10,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police say officers stopped Aaron Mendivil in the 900 block of West Irvington Road and found the drugs and a gun.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on narcotic drug violations and prohibited possessor charges.

ODS/CRT Officers were investigating drug sales near the Laos Transit Center. They recovered 10,000 possibly leathal fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. The driver, a prohibited possessor, was also armed with a pistol. #tucsonpd #OnePillCanKill @ops_south pic.twitter.com/H0MkCSuvKU — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) December 23, 2022

