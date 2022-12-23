Watch Now
TPD: Officers seize 10K fentanyl pills, gun at traffic stop

Police say officers stopped Aaron Mendivil in the 900 block of West Irvington Road and found the drugs and a gun.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 15:20:57-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police seized more than 10,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police say officers stopped Aaron Mendivil in the 900 block of West Irvington Road and found the drugs and a gun.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on narcotic drug violations and prohibited possessor charges.

