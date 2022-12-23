TPD: Officers seize 10K fentanyl pills, gun at traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police seized more than 10,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Police say officers stopped Aaron Mendivil in the 900 block of West Irvington Road and found the drugs and a gun.
He was booked into Pima County Jail on narcotic drug violations and prohibited possessor charges.
ODS/CRT Officers were investigating drug sales near the Laos Transit Center. They recovered 10,000 possibly leathal fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. The driver, a prohibited possessor, was also armed with a pistol. #tucsonpd #OnePillCanKill @ops_south pic.twitter.com/H0MkCSuvKU— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) December 23, 2022
