TPD officer under investigation for sexual misconduct allegations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department was notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty TPD employee on Aug. 14.
The sexual misconduct allegations prompted an administrative investigation by TPD's Office of Professional Standards.
A separate criminal investigation began by detectives from TPD's Central Investigations Division.
The officer was immediately removed from duty and placed on imposed leave.
The officer later resigned during the investigation.
Investigation is ongoing.
