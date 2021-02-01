Menu

TPD: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting near 44th Street and 6th Avenue

Tucson police investigated an officer-involved shooting Monday.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Feb 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly officer-involved shooting Monday.

Police say the shooting happened near 6th Avenue north of 44th Street.

A suspect died in the shooting. No officers were injured. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

