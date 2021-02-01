TPD: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting near 44th Street and 6th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly officer-involved shooting Monday.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



For your morning commute, please avoid the area of S. 6th Ave. north of 44th St.



Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Details are forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/VD4CJ4VNjZ — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 1, 2021

Police say the shooting happened near 6th Avenue north of 44th Street.

A suspect died in the shooting. No officers were injured. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.