TPD officer delivers food after making an arrest

One officer with the Tucson Police Department is taking protect and serve to a whole new level -- by bringing food to a hungry customer after the delivery driver was arrested.

After arresting a driver who was on his way to deliver food, Officer Valenzuela with TPD's Community Response Team made sure the food got to its destination.

The officer is heard on bodycam telling the customer, "I'm sorry man, your DoorDasher is not going to make it," before handing over the goods.

The interaction was shared on Twitter by Officer Frank Magos.

While investigating a traffic stop, westside CRT officers discovered that the driver they arrested was on his way to deliver food to a starving customer.



Thankfully, Ofc. Valenzuela stepped in & completed the delivery. A 5-star rating for protecting & serving, dinner! #tucsonpd pic.twitter.com/6eG0IpCz5o — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) March 23, 2023