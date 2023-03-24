Watch Now
TPD officer delivers food after making an arrest

Officer Frank Magos/Twitter
A TPD officer takes protect and serve to a new level by delivering food to a hungry customers after arresting a delivery driver.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 08:39:24-04

One officer with the Tucson Police Department is taking protect and serve to a whole new level -- by bringing food to a hungry customer after the delivery driver was arrested.

After arresting a driver who was on his way to deliver food, Officer Valenzuela with TPD's Community Response Team made sure the food got to its destination.

The officer is heard on bodycam telling the customer, "I'm sorry man, your DoorDasher is not going to make it," before handing over the goods.

The interaction was shared on Twitter by Officer Frank Magos.

——-
