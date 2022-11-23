TPD needs help finding suspect who stole purse, broke arm of 78-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a suspect who they say 'threw down' a 78-year-old woman at the Wal-mart at 9260 S. Houghton Rd. before stealing her purse.
During the incident, which occurred Wednesday, the victim's arm was broken.
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is asking anyone with information to call them at 88-CRIME.
This pictured suspect threw down the victim (78-Years-Old) and stole her purse. The victims arm was broken during the robbery. This incident occurred today at Walmart (9260 S Houghton). If you recognize the suspect or vehicle please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/VdA8pAL7YK— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) November 23, 2022
