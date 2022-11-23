Watch Now
TPD needs help finding suspect who stole purse, broke arm of 78-year-old woman

Posted at 12:10 PM, Nov 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a suspect who they say 'threw down' a 78-year-old woman at the Wal-mart at 9260 S. Houghton Rd. before stealing her purse.

During the incident, which occurred Wednesday, the victim's arm was broken.

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is asking anyone with information to call them at 88-CRIME.

