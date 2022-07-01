TPD: Multiple car crash near Wilmot Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police department is investigating a multiple car crash near Wilmot Road.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon near East 5th Street and North Wilmot Road.

According to TPD, a woman was found with signs of trauma inside one of the cars. Her injuries were determined to be life-threatening and has been transported away from the site of the wreck.

People from a second vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries. One adult man is being detained, Tucson Police told KGUN.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Police say the intersection will be shut down for next several hours while they investigate.