TPD: Missing vulnerable 77-year-old man

Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 05, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable man.

The man is identified as 77-year-old David Rangel.

Rangel was last seen leaving his residence in the 200 block of E. Inez St. in his white 2002 Ford Mercury on June 4.

He is described as a 5'9” man about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and "salt and pepper" hair.

If located, contact 911.

