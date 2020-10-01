Menu

TPD: Man faces 22 charges for robberies, assaults

Posted at 7:07 AM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 10:07:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested a man who faces 22 charges for crimes including robbery and assault.

Police say Jalen Diaz-Cazales committed these crimes:

Aggravated robbery, armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary at the Waffle House at 709 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary at the Walgreens at 1880 E. Irvington Road.

Kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary at the Walgreens at 3180 E. Campbell.

Diaz-Cazales was booked into Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

