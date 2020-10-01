TPD: Man faces 22 charges for robberies, assaults

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested a man who faces 22 charges for crimes including robbery and assault.

🚨ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED🚨



Officers have arrested Jalen Diaz-Casales yesterday (20). He was the last suspect sought in connection to several robberies committed around Tucson. He is charged with 22 felony counts. Kudos to officers from @ops_south CRT, SWAT, K9 & @TPD_Robbery! pic.twitter.com/ELOaoNLUfN — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 30, 2020

Police say Jalen Diaz-Cazales committed these crimes:

Aggravated robbery, armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary at the Waffle House at 709 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary at the Walgreens at 1880 E. Irvington Road.

Kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary at the Walgreens at 3180 E. Campbell.

Diaz-Cazales was booked into Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

