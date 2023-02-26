TPD: Man dies after refusing medical care following crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a crash that led to the death of 20-year-old Alexander Salazar-Acevedo.

On February 21, 2023, around 9:45 p.m. TPD responded to a crash near South Park Avenue and East Benson Highway.

According to officers the crash involved a white 2019 Ford F-35 and a silver 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550.

Detectives say the Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on North Park Avenue attempting to make a left-hand turn onto East Benson Highway when it crashed into the Mercedes-Benz.

Officers did not observe any signs or symptoms of impairment.

TPD says all parties involved in the crash were evaluated and treated by the Tucson Fire Department and did not want to be transported to the hospital.

On February 23, 2023, TPD was informed that Salazar-Acevedo the passenger in the Mercedes-Benz had passed away.

Detectives say Salazar-Acevedo was injured during the crash and refused to be transported to the hospital, and stated he would go to the hospital with his family.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.