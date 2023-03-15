TPD: Man arrested after stealing a truck and connected to a previous theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police found a stolen silver F250 truck while an officer was patrolling the southside.
Officers found the truck on Monday, March 13, parked on 12th Avenue.
Before officers recognized the man from a previous GTA report, the man connected to the truck started to walk away.
A gun was also found in the stolen truck.
The man was identified as 29-year-old Florentino Varela-Calixtro.
Varela-Calixtro was charged with several felonies and was booked in jail without a bond.
According to TPD, the suspect is believed to be the suspect from a previous truck theft on March 3.
Investigation remains ongoing.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.