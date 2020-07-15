TPD makes two arrests in southside homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department has arrested two men connected to a recent homicide that occurred on the southside of town.

According to TPD, on July 13, officials arrested 31-year-old Kevin Harris and 21-year-old Chadrick Joe.

Both suspects were booked into Pima County Jail for First-Degree Murder.

On June 28, officers were called out to the area of Rodeo Park, 5001 S. Nogales Hwy near the southern parking lot for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman inside a vehicle with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Police say the woman was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, upon arrival, she was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Tara A. Hufault.

According to Tucson Police Homicide Detectives, Hufault was with two adult friends before the shooting.

After detectives followed up with the friends, it was believed Hufault was struck by gunfire while at Rodeo Park during a preplanned meeting.

This investigation is ongoing.