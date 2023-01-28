TPD makes arrest after investigating suspicious death on Benson Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department made an arrest in a homicide investigation from Sept. 2022.

On Sept. 2, 2022, TPD responded to an apartment complex located at 314 E. Benson Highway for a woman who was in distress.

As officers arrived, they questioned and contacted the woman who called 911.

She happened to be a visitor.

Officers found human remains hidden when they entered the apartment.

The resident of the apartment was contacted and officers were able to speak to him over the phone but never returned to the apartment.

He was identified as 57-year-old Victor Lawrence Farber.

On Sept. 9, 2022, Farber was found and arrested.

Farber and the visitor were charged with Concealment of a Dead Body.

The body was identified as 21-year-old Alexis Ochotorena in Oct. 2022. Next of kin was notified.

According to TPD, Ochotorena had significant trauma and had been kept a secret for a long time.

After a thorough search for new leads, homicide detectives discovered new information. After establishing probable cause, detectives went to the Pima County Jail, where Farber was still being held, on January 26, 2023, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Ochotorena.

He is currently being held on a $1,005,000 bond.

Investigation remains on going.

Anyone with information contact 911.