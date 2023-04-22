TPD looking to hit and run suspect involving a child

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run of a child.

The incident occurred on April 20 around 5:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of East Drexel Manor Stravenue near East Benson Highway and South Palo Verde Road.

Officers say the suspect car is a white 2018-2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors.

The driver was a man wearing a lime green long-sleeve shirt.

According to TPD, the child was riding her scooter in the roadway when the suspect car struck her head-on and fled northbound shortly afterward.

The child remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.