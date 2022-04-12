Watch
Tucson Police looking for two suspects who robbed Home Depot

Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Home Depot last month.

Officers said the robbery took place on Wednesday, March 30 at the Home Depot at 7667 E Broadway Blvd.

Anyone with information, call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

