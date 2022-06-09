Watch
TPD looking for tip jar thief

Posted at 2:59 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 17:59:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is reaching out to the community to help locate a robbery suspect.

On May 24, 2022, a man robbed a smoke shop located near Alvernon and Bellevue officers say.

TPD says the robber used a knife and stole the employee's tip jar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 88-Crime.

----

