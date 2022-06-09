TPD looking for tip jar thief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is reaching out to the community to help locate a robbery suspect.

On May 24, 2022, a man robbed a smoke shop located near Alvernon and Bellevue officers say.

TPD says the robber used a knife and stole the employee's tip jar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 88-Crime.

On 05/24/22, the pictured suspect robbed an employee at a smoke shop (Alvernon/Bellevue) with a knife. The suspect stole the employees tip jar. If you recognize this suspect please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. @OpsMidtown @tucsonpolicek9 pic.twitter.com/EByXChPPnS — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) June 9, 2022

