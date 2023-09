TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who robbed a Safeway employee.

The incident occurred on Aug. 26, at the Safeway located at 2140 W. Grant Road, on Tucson's west side.

According to TPD, the suspects threw an employee to the ground, assaulted and pepper sprayed her.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or 88-CRIME.