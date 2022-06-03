Watch
TPD looking for suspect who rammed truck through Circle K

Truck reverses into Circle K
SUSPECT SOUGHT
circle K damaged
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 13:37:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is reaching out to the community to help identify a suspect that smashed through locked doors at a Circle K.

SUSPECT SOUGHT

Officers say the Circle K was located at 1909 South Craycroft Road. When the suspect smashed through the door he stole merchandise, a register, and the employee's purse.

The truck was then located down the road and detectives found out it was stolen out of Benson, Arizona.

circle k

TPD says this all happened on April 22, 2022, and the damage was way over 10,000 dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

