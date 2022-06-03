TPD looking for suspect who rammed truck through Circle K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is reaching out to the community to help identify a suspect that smashed through locked doors at a Circle K.

Officers say the Circle K was located at 1909 South Craycroft Road. When the suspect smashed through the door he stole merchandise, a register, and the employee's purse.

The truck was then located down the road and detectives found out it was stolen out of Benson, Arizona.

TPD says this all happened on April 22, 2022, and the damage was way over 10,000 dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

