TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting from Friday morning.

Around 1:30 p.m. the suspect was in a confrontation with a man in the parking lot of the AMPM, located at 501 West Irvington Road.

The suspect pulled a gun during the confrontation and shot the man multiple times before fleeing in a small silver car.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.