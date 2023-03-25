TPD looking for person of interest, not a suspect to the investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are hoping to get in contact with a man who happens to be a possible person of interest in an investigation from earlier this year.
According to TPD, he is not considered a suspect.
The man is around 22-25 years old and was carrying a black backpack.
If located, contact 88-CRIME.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.