TPD looking for person of interest, not a suspect to the investigation

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 24, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are hoping to get in contact with a man who happens to be a possible person of interest in an investigation from earlier this year.

According to TPD, he is not considered a suspect.

The man is around 22-25 years old and was carrying a black backpack.

If located, contact 88-CRIME.

