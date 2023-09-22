TPD looking for missing vulnerable woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable 73-year-old woman.
Her name is Maria Wilson.
She was last seen near North 1st Avenue and East Roger Road around 6 p.m. wearing a blue shirt and black pants.
She is described as:
- 5'2”
- 130 pounds
- Gray hair
- Brown eyed
If located contact 911.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.