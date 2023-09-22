Watch Now
TPD looking for missing vulnerable woman

Posted at 9:39 PM, Sep 21, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable 73-year-old woman.

Her name is Maria Wilson.

She was last seen near North 1st Avenue and East Roger Road around 6 p.m. wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

She is described as:

  • 5'2”
  • 130 pounds
  • Gray hair
  • Brown eyed

If located contact 911.

