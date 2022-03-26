Watch
TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult

Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 15:52:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers are looking for 73-year-old Francisco Portillo officers say he was last seen earlier morning near South Tucson Boulevard and East Bantam Road.

Portillo was driving a white 2015 Toyota Rav4 - AZ plate: CVR4438.

Please call 9-1-1 if he is located.

