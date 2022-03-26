TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers are looking for 73-year-old Francisco Portillo officers say he was last seen earlier morning near South Tucson Boulevard and East Bantam Road.

Portillo was driving a white 2015 Toyota Rav4 - AZ plate: CVR4438.

Please call 9-1-1 if he is located.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Southside Officers are looking for Francisco Portillo (73) who was last seen this morning near S. Tucson Blvd/E. Bantam Rd. He was driving a white 2015 Toyota Rav4 - AZ plate: CVR4438. Please call 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/HX19erGV1W — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) March 26, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

