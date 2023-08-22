Watch Now
TPD looking for missing, vulnerable 77-year-old woman

Posted at 9:02 PM, Aug 21, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable 77-year-old woman who was last seen near South Pantano Road and East Escalante Road on Monday morning.

Her name is Patricia McVeigh.

McVeigh was last seen wearing a black shirt with a flower print and black leggings.

Anyone with information leading to her whereabouts, or locates her, please call 911.

