TPD looking for missing, vulnerable 77-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable 77-year-old woman who was last seen near South Pantano Road and East Escalante Road on Monday morning.

Her name is Patricia McVeigh.

Officers are searching for Patricia McVeigh (77). She was last seen this morning near S. Pantano Rd./E. Escalante Rd. She was wearing a black shirt w/flower print & black leggings. Please call 911 if she is located. pic.twitter.com/AFEE7kdLwK — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 22, 2023

McVeigh was last seen wearing a black shirt with a flower print and black leggings.

Anyone with information leading to her whereabouts, or locates her, please call 911.