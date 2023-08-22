TPD looking for missing, vulnerable 77-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable 77-year-old woman who was last seen near South Pantano Road and East Escalante Road on Monday morning.
Her name is Patricia McVeigh.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 22, 2023
Officers are searching for Patricia McVeigh (77). She was last seen this morning near S. Pantano Rd./E. Escalante Rd. She was wearing a black shirt w/flower print & black leggings. Please call 911 if she is located. pic.twitter.com/AFEE7kdLwK
McVeigh was last seen wearing a black shirt with a flower print and black leggings.
Anyone with information leading to her whereabouts, or locates her, please call 911.
