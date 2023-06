TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman.

The woman is identified as Juanita Lawrence.

She was last seen in the area of North 1st Avenue and East Grant Road.

Lawrence is 5'4" and 147 pounds with white hair, brown eyes, wearing a dark shirt, jeans and a blue baseball hat with an American Flag on it.

If located, contact 911