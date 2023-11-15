TPD looking for man suspected of assaulting 73-year-old woman in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a 73-year-old woman in Midtown Tucson.

The incident occurred on Oct. 10 near the southeast corner of East Speedway Boulevard and North Columbus.

Officers say the suspect is likely in his late 30s to early 40s, about 5'10" with long brown hair, wearing a blue bandana and blue backpack.

According to TPD, the attack was not provoked and the suspect had kicked the victim after shoving her to the ground.

She sustained serious injuries and is now at home recovering, police say.

The suspect left the area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information, contact 88-CRIME.