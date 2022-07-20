Watch Now
TPD looking for suspected hit-and-run car

TPD
TPD traffic investigators say the vehicle they are searching for may look like the one in this photo, with front-end damage.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 17:05:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Tucson Police Department is looking for the car suspected in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian man on Sunday, July 17.

The suspected vehicle is identified as a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro and was last seen traveling east on Irvington Road.

The incident occurred on July 17 around 1 a.m. near Irvington Road through S. 12th Ave.

According to TPD, the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk east of the intersection.

Detectives believe the Camaro will have front-end damage and appears to be a convertible.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

