TPD looking for suspected hit-and-run car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for the car suspected in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian man on Sunday, July 17.
The suspected vehicle is identified as a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro and was last seen traveling east on Irvington Road.
The incident occurred on July 17 around 1 a.m. near Irvington Road through S. 12th Ave.
According to TPD, the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk east of the intersection.
Detectives believe the Camaro will have front-end damage and appears to be a convertible.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.