TPD looking for a hit-n-run driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking for a black 2015-2018 Mercedes C Class that was involved in a hit-n-run.
On September 23, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. TPD and the Tucson Fire Department responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue.
The car fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers say they located a man who was declared dead.
After investigating the scene Traffic Detectives say, while the man was crossing on Stone Avenue a 2015 - 2018 Mercedes C Class struck the man.
Officers say the man did not use a crosswalk.
According to TPD mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.