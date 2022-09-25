TPD looking for a hit-n-run driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking for a black 2015-2018 Mercedes C Class that was involved in a hit-n-run.

On September 23, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. TPD and the Tucson Fire Department responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue.

The car fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers say they located a man who was declared dead.

After investigating the scene Traffic Detectives say, while the man was crossing on Stone Avenue a 2015 - 2018 Mercedes C Class struck the man.

Officers say the man did not use a crosswalk.

According to TPD mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME