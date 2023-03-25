TPD looking for 21-year-old missing vulnerable

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult.
21-year-old Brooke Salerno was last seen yesterday evening near the 1600 block of North Silverbell Road.
She is 5'5 in height and weighs 220 pounds.
Officers say she was last wearing black and white long sleeves shirt and black pants.
If you have any information you are asked to call 911.
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.