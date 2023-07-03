Watch Now
TPD launches firework safety tips and regulations for 4th of July

The Tucson Police Department laid out the rules and regulations surrounding firework use during the 4th of July holiday.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 03, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is sharing rules and regulations surrounding the use of fireworks during the 4th of July holiday.

The department says permissible consumer fireworks can be launched within city limits from June 24 through July 6.

As for the fireworks that don't make the cut: the department says any firework that launches into the air and/or explodes like an M-80 or a firecracker, are illegal to purchase or use in Tucson.

TPD also notes that anyone who uses a firework that starts a fire or causes damage may be held criminally liable.

