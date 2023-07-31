Watch Now
TPD: June stabbing victim passes away

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 16:02:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police have shared an update on the victim of the June 10 stabbing near St. Mary's and Silverbell Roads.

Police have identified the victim as 60-year-old Jonathan Bartholomew. They say he passed away on Saturday, July 15—a little over a month since he was stabbed.

According to TPD, Bartholomew had been involved in a physical incident with another man leading up to the stabbing. Police say the suspect had left the area by the time they arrived.

No other information on the attack is available at this time, but police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide. They ask that anyone with information call 911 or 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are welcome, says TPD.

