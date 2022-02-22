Watch
TPD investing vehicle and bicyclist collision involving life-threatening injuries

Intersection of South Rita Road and East Camino Abril will be closed
South Rita Road and East Camino Abril
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 17:20:30-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department responded to vehicle collision with a bicyclist at the intersection of South Rita Road and East Camino Abril on Feb. 22.

According to officers, two people have been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Scene is under investigation.

The intersection of South Rita Road and East Camino Abril will be shut down until further notice.

Officers asks to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

