TPD investigating weekend hit and run near Speedway and Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers from Operations Division West and Tucson Fire personnel responded to a hit and run collision involving an adult man pedestrian on March 27, 2022.

The incident occurred at the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Stone Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Authorities attempted to treat the man but he died at the scene.

The man's identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

According to officers, the pedestrian was attempting to cross in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit him and left.

The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

——-

