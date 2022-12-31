TPD investigating stabbing near Oracle and Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On December 30, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of a stabbing east of Oracle Road and West Grant Road.

According to TPD when they arrived they found 39-year-old CJ Brye Battiest with sharp-force trauma.

Battiest was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Officers say Battiest died from his injuries inside the hospital.

Detectives are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-Crime.