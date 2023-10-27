TPD looks into stabbing involving SunTran employee on West Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on the 300 block of West Grant Road on Oct. 26 around 7:30 p.m.
The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers caught the suspect and was arrested.
He was identified as 62-year-old Wilbur Nimmons, a SunTran employee.
According to TPD, Nimmons was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.
