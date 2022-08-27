TPD investigating situation that left one man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed one man is dead after obvious signs of trauma.

On August 27, 2022, around 6 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting near North Swan Road and East Speedway Boulevard.

Officers say when they arrived they found one male injured.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing. Details surrounding this situation are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.