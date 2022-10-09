TPD investigating shooting that happened near Grant and Fontana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Details regarding this situation are limited.
On October 9, 2022, the Tucson Police Department arrived at a home located at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
Officers at the scene say they were there to execute a search warrant.
Officers say the search warrant was in connection to a shooting, that happened early on Grant and Fontana.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.