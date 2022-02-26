Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigating shooting near N. Tyndall Ave

1011 North Tyndall Avenue
Google Earth
1011 North Tyndall Avenue
TPD Staffing Crisis
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 11:30:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department states last night around 1 a.m. they received numerous 9-1-1 calls about a shooting at a party. Officers responded to a high-rise apartment building located at 1011 N. Tyndall Ave.

According to TPD upon arrival, several witnesses were located and two adult male victims were tended to by officers and Tucson Fire Departments' medics.

One victim sustained serious injuries and the other sustained life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers say there are no arrests currently made and detectives are working on identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!