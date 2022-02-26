TPD investigating shooting near N. Tyndall Ave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department states last night around 1 a.m. they received numerous 9-1-1 calls about a shooting at a party. Officers responded to a high-rise apartment building located at 1011 N. Tyndall Ave.

According to TPD upon arrival, several witnesses were located and two adult male victims were tended to by officers and Tucson Fire Departments' medics.

One victim sustained serious injuries and the other sustained life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers say there are no arrests currently made and detectives are working on identifying the suspect.

Suspects in shooting @Hub Apts have NOT been located. TPD is investigating. No further updates to follow via UALERT. ALL CLEAR — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) February 26, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

