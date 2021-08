TUCSON, Ariz. — Two men are seriously injured after a shooting on Tucson's East side Thursday night.

At around 8:45 Tucson police were called to the scene of a shooting on E. Sundew Drive, near Golf Links and Pantano.

They found two men there with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said details are sparse at the moment as the investigation gets underway.

We expect an update on this situation Friday.