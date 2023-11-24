TPD investigating shooting in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of a shooting near midtown.

The incident occurred Nov. 23 around 7:15 p.m. at the 2500 block of East 21st Street.

Officers say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An adult male suspect has been arrested.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.