TPD investigating shooting in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of a shooting near midtown.
The incident occurred Nov. 23 around 7:15 p.m. at the 2500 block of East 21st Street.
Officers say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An adult male suspect has been arrested.
Investigation remains ongoing.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.