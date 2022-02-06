Watch
TPD investigating Saturday night East Side shooting

KGUN
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tucson's East Side Saturday night.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A shooting Saturday night on Tucson's East Side sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Tucson police.

TPD says the shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Palm Springs Circle.

Police say an investigation is underway and there is no suspect in custody.

