TPD investigating possible homicide near Nogales Hwy and Bilby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide.
According to TPD on January 13, 2023, around 7:19 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of South Nogales Highway and Bilby.
Officers say one man was declared dead at the scene.
Details are limited.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.