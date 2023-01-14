TPD investigating possible homicide near Nogales Hwy and Bilby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide.

According to TPD on January 13, 2023, around 7:19 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of South Nogales Highway and Bilby.

Officers say one man was declared dead at the scene.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.