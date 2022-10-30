TPD investigating pedestrian collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 29, 2022, around 9:26 p.m. officers with the Tucson Police Department (TPD) were on the scene of a pedestrian collision.
The collision happened at the intersection of South Randolph Way and East Broadway Boulevard.
According to TPD, one man was serious-injured.
Details are limited.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 30, 2022
Officers from @OpsMidtown are at the scene of a serious-injury collision involving an adult male pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of S. Randolph Way. & E. Broadway Blvd.
Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Zz4S7FwD2U
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.