TPD investigating pedestrian collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 29, 2022, around 9:26 p.m. officers with the Tucson Police Department (TPD) were on the scene of a pedestrian collision.

The collision happened at the intersection of South Randolph Way and East Broadway Boulevard.

According to TPD, one man was serious-injured.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

