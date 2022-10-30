Watch Now
TPD investigating pedestrian collision

@Tucson_Police
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 13:13:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 29, 2022, around 9:26 p.m. officers with the Tucson Police Department (TPD) were on the scene of a pedestrian collision.

The collision happened at the intersection of South Randolph Way and East Broadway Boulevard.

According to TPD, one man was serious-injured.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

