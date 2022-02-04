Watch
Suspect hospitalized in NW side officer-involved shooting

Happened just after 5 p.m.
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 7:58 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 22:42:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say one person is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening on the Northwest side.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at North Romero Rd. and W. Hegel Ln., that's just east of I-10 near Prince.

Police say a man was walking through the neighborhood with a handgun, pointing it at people and passing cars.

Callers reported he was behaving erratically.

After police arrived, an officer told the man to put down the weapon but he did not comply.

That's when an officer shot him. Police told KGUN's crew on the scene it's not clear if the suspect fired any shots of his own.

Officers started rendering aid immediately after the shooting.

Police said he is hospitalized in serious condition but is expected to survive.

We do not know the identity of the suspect in this case or the officer who shot him.

They are asking anyone who saw what happened to call police at 88-crime.

