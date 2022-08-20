TPD investigating officer involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:34 a.m. near the 3700 block of South 16th Avenue.

The Tucson Fire Department transported the suspect to the hospital and no officers were injured.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

