TPD investigating officer involved shooting

@Tucson_Police
Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:34 a.m. near the 3700 block of South 16th Avenue.

The Tucson Fire Department transported the suspect to the hospital and no officers were injured.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

When more information comes in, KGUN 9 will update this article.

