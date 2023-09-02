TPD investigating killing of 72-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a report of a welfare check near Honeysuckle Street.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 31 around 9:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Honeysuckle Street, near East Irvington Road and South Campbell Avenue.

Before officers arrived, a family member entered the house and found 72-year-old Norma Aguilar Rubio inside with injuries. When officers arrived and checked the home, they pronounced Rubio dead.

Detectives on scene found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Nathan Olea, Rubio's grandson, on one count of First Degree Murder.

According to TPD, Olea had left the house in Rubio's car and was no longer in the Tucson area. The vehicle was eventually found in Quartzsite, Ariz.

TPD says the Quartzsite Police Department and Department of Public Safety helped find and arrest Olea. He is currently being held at La Paz County Jail.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.