Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigating homicide near Drexel Road and 12th Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME
southlibertyave.png
Google Maps 2023
Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on South Liberty Avenue.
southlibertyave.png
Posted at 10:34 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 13:34:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening, April 28 on South Liberty Avenue near the intersection of Drexel Road and South 12th Avenue.

According to TPD, Paul Hernandez, 42, was found shot in an alleyway and died on location despite first aid efforts by both Tucson police and Tucson Fire Department personnel.

Detectives say interviews revealed Hernandez had been involved in a "confrontation with a group of individuals." During that time gunshots were fired, ultimately killing Hernandez. Several 911 calls reporting the gunfire came in around 7 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911. Anonymous tips are welcome.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration