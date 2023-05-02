TPD investigating homicide near Drexel Road and 12th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening, April 28 on South Liberty Avenue near the intersection of Drexel Road and South 12th Avenue.

According to TPD, Paul Hernandez, 42, was found shot in an alleyway and died on location despite first aid efforts by both Tucson police and Tucson Fire Department personnel.

Detectives say interviews revealed Hernandez had been involved in a "confrontation with a group of individuals." During that time gunshots were fired, ultimately killing Hernandez. Several 911 calls reporting the gunfire came in around 7 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911. Anonymous tips are welcome.

