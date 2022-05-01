Watch
TPD investigating homicide near 1000 Block of West Miracle Mile

One dead after confrontation at social gathering
1000 W Miracle Mile
Posted at 9:39 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 12:50:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating a shooting near the 1000 block of W. Miracle Mile.

Officers say they located 22-year-old Jesus Lopez III (M) with signs of gunshot trauma in the roadway.

During the investigation, the Homicide Units says the evidence at the scene shows there was a social gathering and a verbal altercation occurred which escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, shots were fired and Lopez was struck.

Detectives say 22-year-old Sebastian Ricardo Mendivil-Lopez is the suspect. After a few interviews detectives found out Lopez and Mendivil were living together at the residence.

Mendivil was transported to Pima County Jail where he was booked on the charge of 2nd Degree Murder/Domestic Violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-Crime.

