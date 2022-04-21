TPD investigating deadly shooting near Oaktree Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting near Oaktree Park on April 19, 2022 evening.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of West Colonial Heights around 11:00 p.m.

Officers located a black car in the road while a male victim was inside the vehicle with obvious gunshot trauma.

Tucson Fire Department pronounced the male victim dead at scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Michael Valenzuela.

A second male victim was located at the scene with no injuries.

No suspects have been identified yet.

Investigation is still active.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

