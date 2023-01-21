Watch Now
TPD investigating crash near Drexel and Tucson Blvd

Tucson Police Department ; @ofcrmagos
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 21, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On January 20, 2023, around 10 p.m., the Tucson Police Department was investigating a serious-injury crash.

The crash happened at East Drexel Road and South Tucson Boulevard.

Officers say one person was transported to the hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

