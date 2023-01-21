TPD investigating crash near Drexel and Tucson Blvd

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On January 20, 2023, around 10 p.m., the Tucson Police Department was investigating a serious-injury crash.
The crash happened at East Drexel Road and South Tucson Boulevard.
Officers say one person was transported to the hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Details are limited.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
Traffic Detectives on the Southside are finishing the investigation into a serious-injury collision at E. Drexel Rd. & Tucson Blvd. The crash happened earlier tonight and one person was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. pic.twitter.com/Naiv7XCrwN— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) January 21, 2023
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.